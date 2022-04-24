CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child in Clarksville was LifeFlighted to a Nashville hospital after a water rescue.
A spokesperson with the Clarksville Police Department says the incident happened near Billy Dunlop Park Sunday afternoon.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time and no other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.