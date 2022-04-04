CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Fire Rescue says chicken nuggets and french fries are to blame for the blaze that occurred at a Clarksville home on Sunday evening.

Crews with Clarksville Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home on Brandywine Drive just before 7 p.m. to respond to reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and determined the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.

Brandywine Drive fire (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, a resident inside the home was cooking chicken nuggets and french fries and ran to the bathroom leaving the food unattended. They came to the kitchen to find it up in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Clarksville Fire Rescue states that unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in the United States.