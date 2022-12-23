CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to Minit Mart in the 2600 block of Trenton Road shortly before 4:45 p.m. after a 51-year-old woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by another woman, who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke.

Then, just after 5:15 p.m., the department said it received a shots fired call from the area around Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, a victim told them a woman, who used her 5-year-old child as a shield, fired a shot; the victim ran; and the woman stole his black Mercedez Benz.

Officials said the Nissan Juke that was stolen from the Minit Mart was recovered in the parking lot of the Jubilee House on Warfield.

In addition, Clarksville Police reportedly received information from Cheatham County that the Mercedez Benz was recovered and the woman stole a silver Ford F-150, which was involved in a crash on Interstate 24 near mile marker 16.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities said they were notified that the suspect — identified as 24-year-old Bethany Wilson of Goodlettsville — was at the Days Inn at Exit 11.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m., Clarksville officers said they made contact with Wilson and took her into custody without any confrontation, adding that her child was with her and was safe.

While the search for Wilson was underway, police said she was being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, but once she was taken into custody, authorities announced that other charges are pending.

If you have any video footage from these incidents, you are asked to please contact Detective Lockerman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5299. If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip.

No additional information has been released about this ongoing investigation.