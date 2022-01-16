CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue located a car in the Red River early Sunday morning.

According to Clarksville police, just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning a sergeant noticed power lines down across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and College Street.

That’s when the sergeant also noticed vehicle debris on the side of the bridge that led down to the Red River.

Clarksville Fire Rescue was notified and put a boat in the water and was able to locate the vehicle by using sonar technology.

A dive team will attempt to recover the vehicle as soon as possible due to the river’s current, visibility, weather conditions, and safety of personnel.

Clarksville police believe this is a weather-related crash due to slick, icy roads and snow accumulation forming on the ground.

No other information is available at this time.