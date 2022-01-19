CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews in Clarksville have recovered a body after an SUV veered off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, took out a utility pole, and crashed into the Red River early Sunday morning.

Clarksville police identified 44-year-old Juan Salazar as the man who crashed into the river on Monday morning just after 2:30 a.m.

Clarksville police, Clarksville Fire and Rescue and Cumberland K9 Search and Recovery returned to the river Monday afternoon to remove the vehicle from the water.

Crews were able to recover a Chevrolet Suburban but found no occupants inside.

However, on Tuesday afternoon dogs at the crash site indicated a close area and within a short time, a body was located.

Salazar was reported missing by family on January 16 around 6:50 p.m. after he failed to return home.

Investigators believe speed and weather were a factor in this crash.