CLARKSVILLEE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bicyclist was critically injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Clarksville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville police reported the bicyclist was flown to Nashville by helicopter and their status is unknown at this time. The crash involved the bicyclist and two vehicles.

Two lanes northbound and two lanes southbound of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed to traffic. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared and the roadway can be opened back up.

No additional information was immediately released.