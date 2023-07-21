CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee baseball fans may soon be able to catch a game at a new venue.

Plans for a new stadium will be presented to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission next week, before heading to the Clarksville City Council in early August.

The 30-acre, mixed-use development is proposed to take over the old Vulcan site on College Street. It would offer an entertainment venue, residential space, retail, dining, and a hotel, in addition to the baseball stadium.

According to the “Vulcan Mixed Use and Entertainment District” vision book, the project will include a collaboration of VP Rivserside Development, LLC as the developer; Civil Site Design Group (CSDG) as the planner and landscape architect; and McMillan Pazdan Smith as the stadium architect.

The idea originally stemmed from the 2018 class of Leadership Clarksville, which was tasked with coming up with a way to repurpose the space.

“We were trying to find a use for a space that seemed to be forgotten,” said Una Smith, one of the 12 Leadership Clarksville participants who helped generate the idea. “Baseball was kind of the one that seemed to bring the town we thought together, between Austin Peay, people going to Nashville. This town loves its baseball, as well.”

According to Chris Goodman with CSDG, years later, the developer was especially intrigued by the idea of adding baseball, especially considering the city’s former minor league baseball team, the Clarksville Coyotes.

Although the stadium wouldn’t be built for a specific team, project leaders hope to attract another minor league team to the area, or even an independent league. In addition, the venue would host other large sporting events and Austin Peay State University games.

“We’re the fifth largest city in the state, hopefully we’re going to be the fourth here soon. We need these things here to retain and keep those dollars in our community. So we want people to be able to do the things that they can do in Nashville, be able to do that here,” said Janet Wilson, Clarksville-Montgomery County EDC business development manager.

Wilson reported the budget and timeline are still fluid, depending on what features are included and added to the proposal. She said ideally, the goal would be to see the project complete in the next two to three years.

Smith told News 2 she was delighted to see a concept created by the 2018 class of Leadership Clarksville come into fruition.

“It’s God’s timing and here we are years later and the ideas that we put together as a team back then have come now, it just shows that waiting isn’t a bad thing. Now is when we can do it and now is when we need it. It’s just really exciting,” Smith said.

Zoning for the project will go before the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. After that, it will head to Clarksville City Council on Aug. 3.