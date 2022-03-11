CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway teenagers.

Julianna Foriest, 15, and Logan Burkhart, 16, have both been reported as runaways out of Montgomery County.

Julianna is 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen the night of March 7 at her home on Trenton Road.

Clarksville police say it is possible she is with Logan, who is 6′ and weighs 165 pounds. He was reported missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and was last seen wearing a white snow camouflage Tommy Hilfiger coat.

Family members say they may be in the Smyrna area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Henry at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5343.