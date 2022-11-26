MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said patrol deputies responded to a shooting incident in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road.

According to authorities, a resident reported that someone had shot through the window of the room the resident and another person were sleeping in, which was located in an apartment on the second level of the H building.

However, nobody was shot or injured by the gunfire, officials said.

While authorities investigated the shooting, one of the people staying at the location reportedly determined gasoline had been poured on their car, which they believed someone was trying to light on fire.

Officials said a person in the home told law enforcement they believe the suspect may be an ex-boyfriend.

According to a statement the sheriff’s office released at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, investigators and the Crime Scene team responded to the incident, which is still being actively investigated.

In addition, Montgomery County patrol officers will reportedly be conducting extra patrols in the Ramblewood area.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Investigator Largent at 931-648-0611, ext. 13418.