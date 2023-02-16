CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Austin Peay State University cheerleading squad has been suspended until further notice, according to a statement from the university.

“Austin Peay State University is suspending the operations of its cheerleading team until further notice,” according to the statement from a university spokesperson.

“Austin Peay personnel received information alleging potential violations of university policies. While the University investigates the allegations, the cheerleading team and staff will not be permitted to represent the university or athletics department at future events.”

No additional information was immediately released.