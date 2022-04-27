CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee university was reportedly the victim of a cyberattack Wednesday afternoon.
Austin Peay State University released an alert through its Twitter account Wednesday, saying the campus was under a ransomware attack.
The university advised everyone connected to the APSU network to disconnect immediately and shut down all computers.
A ransomware attack is malware that demands a ransom to avoid releasing a user’s private information to the public.
There is no word yet on the fallout from the attack.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.