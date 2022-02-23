CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects wanted in an attempted burglary that happened last Wednesday.

According to officials, it happened at Clarksville Guns and Archery located at 1690 Gold Club Lane around 2:45 a.m. Police said two suspects attempted to enter the business by smashing the front door window.

Clarksville Guns and Archery suspects (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Surveillance footage also showed the suspects get out of a dark-colored 2003-2010 Scion.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Kurtich, 931-648-0656, ext. 5556. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477.