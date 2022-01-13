CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arson investigation has been opened in Clarksville after an incident last year, and authorities have asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Officials said it happened at Sin City Motorcycle Club located at 1344 Sallee Drive on Oct. 12, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Clarksville police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering through the front door, then walking around inside with several items, including what appeared to be a torch.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a bluish-colored hooded jacket, grey-colored pants, dark shoes, a head and face covering, a crossbody bookbag, and long gloves.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), along with the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Department are all investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.