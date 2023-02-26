CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville authorities are currently at the scene of a wreck along Ft. Campbell Boulevard (U.S. Route 41 Alternate) that sent at least one person to the hospital Sunday night.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, the Clarksville Police Department said a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard when it hit a vehicle in front of Zaxbys, continued traveling in the wrong lanes, and crashed near the westbound on-ramp traffic light at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway intersection.

According to the department, investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are on the way to the scene, but Life Flight helicopters are unavailable due to the weather.

(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

While the status of those injured in the wreck is unknown at this time, police said first responders transported at least one person to Tennova Healthcare.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., officials announced one southbound lane was open, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until crews have cleared the scene and reopened this area of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

This marks the second crash with injuries along the same Clarksville road this weekend, with the other wreck happening in front of Magic Wheels in the 1600 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

However, authorities never shared any information about the nature or number of injuries from Saturday evening’s crash.