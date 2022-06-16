CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a crash in Clarksville.
It happened on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of the Applebee’s Thursday evening.
Clarksville Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple injuries were reported.
The southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were closed as police investigated.
There is no other information available at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.