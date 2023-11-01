CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of domestic assault was taken into custody on Halloween night after police said he “deliberately” rammed a patrol car and caused minor injuries to an officer.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department first received a call regarding an alleged domestic assault around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. When they got to the home on Cleveland Drive, the suspect, 36-year-old James Vasquez, had already left.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Authorities said a warrant for his arrest was taken out for domestic assault and vandalism. The police department then received another call at approximately 7:18 p.m. in which officers were told Vasquez was back in the area.

While heading back to the home, an officer said he spotted Vasquez driving a white, Ford F-350 pickup truck and tried to make a traffic stop. However, Vasquez reportedly fled. The officer did not chase after him because there were several children in the area trick-or-treating.

Instead, the officer went back to the home to check on the victim and ensure her safety, according to authorities. However, before the officer could get out, Vasquez reportedly rammed into the back of his patrol car.

Witnesses reported that Vasquez had doubled back around to “deliberately” hit the officer’s patrol car from behind. While the patrol car was a total loss, officials said the officer was still able to exit his vehicle and place Vasquez under arrest.

The officer did, however, sustain minor injuries, according to the police department. The patrol car and Vasquez’s pickup both had to be towed from the scene.

In addition to the warrants for domestic assault and vandalism, Vasquez now is being charged for aggravated assault on a first responder, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving under the influence, open container, simple possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $94,000.