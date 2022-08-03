CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a pair of wanted suspects.

Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.

On Monday around 2 a.m., the two were allegedly at B&L Market on College Street when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man.

During the confrontation, police say the 38-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare where he is said to be in “critical but stable” condition.

Clarksville police officers responded to the scene, but Mitchell and Watson had already fled.

Attempted homicide warrants have been issued for both of the suspects.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Mitchell or Watson, police ask you to call 911 immediately, and do not attempt to approach them.