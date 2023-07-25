CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Austin Peay State University community is mourning the sudden loss of 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins, an incoming football freshman who was killed in a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Briley Parkway late Friday night on, July 21. Metro Police reported Collins was was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried to take an exit on Briley Parkway, which caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway and roll several times.

In an interview with News 2, Austin Peay’s Head Football Coach Scotty Walden said Jeremiah was an outstanding person with a positive attitude.

“He lights up a room,” said Walden. “He had a million-dollar smile.”

Coach Walden said it was clear that the defensive back was talented at the sport he was passionate about.

“The other thing that we fell in love with in our time in the summer with him was his just his love and focus for ball,” said Walden. “He was so driven to be great.”

He said the day after Jeremiah’s death, the players, coaches, alumni, donors, and many more came together to grieve, pray and support the Collins family.

“We feel like everything, not only from a football standpoint, from a life standpoint, the best was out ahead, you know, for him,” said Walden.

“We’re playing this season and dedication for Jeremiah Collins, and we’re playing it for his family, and we’re gonna play it with his spirit, and we’re gonna attack this season in his honor because we know that’s what he would want and we know that’s what that’s the way he would have done it,” said Walden.

The vigil is slated to be held on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Fortera Stadium. All are invited to attend.

Walden said the team are planning ways to honor Jeremiah throughout the season, but his jersey number 16 will not be worn by any other defense players this fall in his remembrance.