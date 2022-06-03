NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former head track and field and cross country coach at Austin Peay State University is accused of misappropriating APSU funds.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says investigators determined Douglas Molnar, who served as head track and field and cross country coach from September 2002 through June 2019, misappropriated APSU funds totaling over $30,600.

Officials say the vast majority of the misappropriated money was collected and given to Molnar during track and cross country fundraisers events hosted between 2015 and 2018. The fundraisers included several athletic events where participants were charged entry fees.

Additionally, over $29,700 that was collected during the fundraisers should have been deposited into an APSU bank account. However, investigators determined Molnar kept the money for his personal benefit.

According to investigators, Molnar’s misappropriation also included fraudulent travel claims totaling $600. Molnar either overstated or fabricated how much he had spent for the track team to attend track meets when he claimed reimbursement from the university.

Lastly, Molnar diverted a money order totaling $225.45 into a bank account that he controlled. The money order was made payable to “Austin Peay” and should have been given to the university for deposit.

Over the course of the investigation, investigators say they learned Molnar deposited some of the misappropriated money into a joint checking bank account and a “Douglas Molnar, DBA Tennessee Athletic Project” bank account which was under his control; 21 of the checks he deposited into the accounts were made payable to APSU.

Molnar entered a guilty plea Thursday by criminal information in the Criminal Court of Montgomery County to the felony offense of theft of property over $10,000. The court granted Molnar judicial diversion relief, placed him on four years supervised state probation, and ordered him to pay over $30,600 in restitution.

“We appreciate that Austin Peay officials reported these allegations to our Office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “As a result of these findings, we encourage the university to ensure that fundraiser collections from track and cross country events are turned over for deposit to university accounts. Collected amounts should also be reconciled with deposits to reduce the chance of misappropriation.”

Click here to see the full report.