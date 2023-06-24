CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Clarksville is mourning the loss of Cathi Maynard, who passed away on Friday at the age of 65.

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics announced Cathi’s death online, stating that she was a “fighter in every sense of the word,” but on Friday, June 23, “she finished her race and passed peacefully on with her family at her side.”

Cathi, a philanthropist and NHRA team owner, poured time, money, and resources into APSU and the Clarksville community. In fact, in 2022, Cathi and her husband, Joe, donated $15 million to name the Joe and Cathi Maynard Athletics Complex on APSU’s campus, which was not only the single-largest gift in university history, but also helped secure APSU Athletics’ move to the ASUN Conference, officials said.

In a statement, APSU President Mike Licari detailed the many ways Cathi supported the university and quietly made it better.

“While the passing of Cathi Maynard saddens me, it brings me joy that I knew her and counted her as a friend. Although I did not know her for very long, it seems like we’ve been friends forever. We shared a connection that often takes years to develop – which shows the kind of spirit she had. I will never forget when we first met, in the spring of 2021, as she rolled off the elevator in the football stadium. She had a sparkle in her eye, gave me the first of many hugs, told me how great Austin Peay is – and then promptly made several suggestions on improving things, still with that twinkle in her eye. Such as it was with Cathi Maynard. Cathi passionately supported the university. Some of the ways were quite noticeable, such as her investments in women’s athletics, particularly Softball – to the point where her name is on the softball park. She and her husband, Joe, made the largest gift in the university’s history last year, transforming the future of Austin Peay athletics. But many of the things she did for Austin Peay flew under the radar. She would often help fund and feed the Cheer and Dance teams. She ensured the campus food pantry was well stocked. She provided resources for students with disabilities and supported academic programs across the university. These are just some of the ways she quietly made the University better. I deeply appreciate her support she provided me personally, and she always had helpful advice and perspectives for me. But most of all, she would just listen, and once I had gotten everything off my chest, she would simply respond, ‘You know what to do.’ And she was typically right. I’ll miss cheering alongside her at the games. I’ll miss her wit and sarcasm. I’ll miss listening to the back-and-forth between her and Joe. I’ll miss her hugs and that twinkle in her eye. I miss you, my friend.” APSU President Mike Licari

Other APSU officials and coaches shared statements about Cathi’s legacy, including Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips; Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison; head football coach Scotty Walden; head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young; head softball coach Kassie Stanfill; and dance coach Deja Adams.

APSU Athletics even tweeted a video in Cathi’s honor, showing various pictures of her impact on the university and its student-athletes.

Besides their contributions to APSU, the Maynards opened Shelby’s Trio last year, an 18,000+ square foot dining development in downtown Clarksville.

The Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC), remembered Cathi for her generosity and dedication to the community.

“Cathi was a generous partner who was committed to Clarksville, our businesses and above all our service members. We will strive to continue her legacy of building a great community,” said Buck Dellinger, CEO of EDC.

According to JCM Racing, the Maynard family become involved in drag racing as sponsors in 2021 before forming the JCM Racing organization during the 2022 season.

In a statement, JCM Racing stated that Cathi is survived by her husband, Joe; her sons, Joe C. Maynard and Lucas Maynard; and her three grandchildren, Joe, Shelby, and Haylee.

As an Army veteran, Cathi will be laid to rest at the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia, JCM Racing said.