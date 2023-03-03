CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Austin Peay State University will be looking for a new spirit coordinator following the conclusion of the investigation into allegations of hazing and underage drinking within the cheerleading program. That’s according to a statement from APSU’s Assistant Director of Athletics Cody Bush.

“Maurice Grant will no longer serve as spirit coordinator,” said Bush.

APSU only previously stated they were investigating “potential violations of university policies.” The program was suspended in February of 2023.

The cheerleading program will be reinstated after a new spirit coordinator is hired, Bush added.

Additionally, Bush said the individuals involved will be “disciplined according to the appropriate university and athletics department policies.” He did not confirm how many people were involved.

No further information was released from APSU.

News 2 reached out to Montgomery County District Attorney Robert Nash to ask if his office is also investigating. At the time this article was published News 2 has not heard back.