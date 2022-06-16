CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A now former coach at Austin Peay State University has resigned from his position after being arrested for DUI.

An arrest affidavit says just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, a deputy was dispatched to a possible injury crash on Interstate 25 near mile marker 12 where a dark sedan reportedly hit a guard rail. Witnesses saw the car driving erratically and reported the reckless driver prior to the crash.

Deputies found the car off Exit 11 at the Sudden Service. The car had extensive sideswipe damage and the airbags had deployed.

The driver identified himself as Brian Baca; he was found with vomit on his left arm and sleeve. There was also vomit in the driver’s area inside the driver’s door.

Baca, an assistant football coach at Austin Peay State University, also had glassy eyes and smelled heavily of alcohol. Several empty beer cans were also found in the passenger floorboard and back seat, according to the affidavit.

Baca refused a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

APSU’s athletic department says Baca has resigned from his position, effective Monday.