CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in the hospital and another on the run after an apparent road rage shooting in Clarksville, which has closed Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Old Trenton Road.

Clarksville police say they responded to a “shots fired” call in that area of town at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, they said, was traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when he was shot by the passenger of another vehicle. The victim then ran off the road and into a small ditch, while the suspect vehicle left the area. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and officers with CPD are on the scene now and have shut down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard with one lane open in either direction. There is heavy traffic congestion in the area, prompting CPD to ask motorists to seek an alternate route until they can clear the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information or additional video footage of the incident is asked to contact detectives at District 3 Criminal Investigations, 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.