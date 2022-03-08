CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials were called to an apartment fire in Clarksville Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Jack Miller Blvd. just before 7 a.m. The Clarksville Police Department said soon after dispatch fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames at the complex.

Clarksville apartment fire (Clarksville Fire Department)

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, an 11-year-old was in his bedroom when he smelled smoke and noticed that a couch was on fire in his apartment unit. The boy immediately exited the apartment and alerted a neighbor who then called 911, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Two families are displaced and a family cat died in the blaze, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. No injuries to the residents or fire crews were reported.

For some time, a portion of Jack Miller Blvd. was closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The roadway has since been reopened.

Fire personnel is still working to determine what led the couch to catch fire.