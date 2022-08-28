CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state.

One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville. Several groups are coming together to raise awareness about Amendment 3, a measure that would abolish slavery in its entirety in the state.

Slavery was abolished in Tennessee back in 1865, but with one exception. Our constitution does allow “slavery and involuntary servi-tude as a punishment for a crime.”

Amendment 3, which will be on the ballot in November, will give Tennesseans the option to vote “yes” if they want to do away with this exception and officially ban all forms of slavery in the state.

The organization, Free Hearts, and the Montgomery County NAACP are meeting at McGregor Park to tell the public more about Amendment 3.

Anyone interested in hearing the discussion can watch it by clicking here.