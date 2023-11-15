CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly released Clarksville public safety data from 2022-23 shows a rise in aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts in the city.

The Clarksville Police Department attributes that to the growing population.

“We’ve increased 15% over the last five years, so with more population it’s going to increase crime,” Clarksville Police Public Information Officer Scott Beaubien says.

However, rape, homicide, and robbery all showed a decrease in occurrence.

According to the Census Bureau, Clarksville’s estimated population as of July 1, 2022, was 176,974 people. In April 2010, the city’s population was 132,929 people. That’s an average rise of 44,000 people moving to the Queen City in just 10 years.

“I will say that our crime rate per 1,000 has consistently been reduced each year for the last five years,” Beaubien told News 2.

According to the data, 68 guns have been reported stolen and 32 of those cases involved an unlocked vehicle.

Clarksville police are encouraging the public to park smart and to always lock their vehicle’s doors.

As far as traffic summons, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard remains the most frequent place for officers to issue a ticket. They were close to doubling the amount given compared to last year.

Clarksville remains one of the fastest growing cities in Tennessee and police only expect these numbers to go up.