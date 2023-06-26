CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Clarksville is taking advantage of a new state law to crack down on speeding by voting to increase fines to up to $500, plus court costs, starting July 1.

The new state law, which passed last legislative session, gives municipalities the authority to increase speeding fines.

Last week, the Clarksville city council voted to increase speeding fines from $50 to up to $500.

“We have a state law that has a high fine for speeding in school zones; this is similar in nature,” Clarksville councilwoman Deanna McLaughlin said. “Children are also in neighborhoods. While we’re encouraging people to walk and be outside more often, they’re at risk because of people driving like bats out of you know what on residential streets.”

In addition, the city of Clarksville voted to lower residential speed limits where there aren’t posted signs from 30 mph to 20 mph.

According to police, Clarksville has had 330 speed-related crashes so far this year. City leaders said lowering the speed limits and increasing speeding fines could help encourage people to slow down and potentially save lives.

“This may provide some help, and some is better than none,” Councilman Wallace Redd said.

“I’ve had more calls about speeding in the neighborhoods by far,” he continued. “I didn’t keep an official tally of it, but I can tell you I’ve had more calls about this than anything else.”

Some Clarksville leaders expressed concern about the affordability of a $500 speeding ticket, but another council member said there is a simple solution – don’t speed.

“The same people who are doing the speeding, they can afford to put the gas in their car to speed, so I don’t think that should even be taken into consideration, the income part, and I’m a social worker and I do that every day,” Councilwoman Wanda Allen said.

The state law goes into effect July 1 along with Clarksville’s increased fine and lower speed limit in certain residential areas.