MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local developers Rossview Farms LLC have revealed plans for Montgomery County’s first mixed-use development outside of Clarksville city limits.

In addition to office, retail, entertainment, and residential space, the 423-acre Marcelina development will include space for schools and nonprofits, according to a spokesperson with Imperium Public Strategies.

Located east of Interstate 24 on Rossview Road, Marcelina will be within a few miles of the existing Hankook Tire facility and the newly-announced LG Chem cathode manufacturing plant.

Rossview Farms LLC Principal Ronnie Moore said Montgomery County needs Marcelina to help provide a better quality of life amid the growth in the area, adding that the development’s amenities and the inclusion of public and private schools are also a contribution back to the community.

“Marcelina is a development that will create jobs and commerce while also serving as a place where education and learning can thrive,” said Moore. “We are building a community that is answering the commercial needs of Montgomery County while also creating a place where families can spend less time in traffic more time doing the things they care about the most.”

The plans developers released for Phase One of Marcelina include the recently-opened Kirkwood Middle School, as well as Kirkwood High School, which is opening in August 2023, and portions of the new campus for Clarksville Christian School.

According to the project spokesperson, Phase One of the development will also include 98,900 square-feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space; 28,000 square-feet of office space; 38,760 square-feet for additional educational facilities; and 156 units of single-family, townhome, and multi-family residences.

In addition, the master plan for the finished development is set to include shared green spaces, a town square, bike trails, and a nature center and recreational area next to the Red River.

Phase One of Marcelina is already under construction and expected to be finished in spring of 2024.

The developers behind Marcelina, Rossview Farms LLC, are affiliated with family-owned company Moore Construction, which has been in business in Montgomery County since 1965.

