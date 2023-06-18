CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been less than a month since the last day of school in Montgomery County, but Clarksville authorities have already responded to more than 200 calls involving minors, including several minors who ended up being arrested for violent crimes, like homicide.

Between Wednesday, May 24 and Friday, June 16, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said its officers were dispatched to 249 calls involving juveniles.

As a result, 43 minors were charged in connection with nonviolent criminal activity, such as curfew violations, vehicle burglary, joyriding, criminal impersonation, and traffic violations, according to officials.

In addition, police said six teenagers have been charged for more violent offenses, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old for criminal homicide, a 17-year-old for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, a 17-year-old for aggravated domestic assault, and a 14-year-old for aggravated burglary.

Meanwhile, Clarksville officers have reportedly spent more than 30 man-hours transporting minors to and from a juvenile detention facility since May 24. When a minor needs to be detained by court order, authorities said every local law enforcement agency currently relies on a juvenile facility outside Montgomery County.

CPD said it has accumulated more than 650 man-hours transporting juveniles in 2023, which costs taxpayers thousands of dollars in wages and transportation costs. However, that does not include the hours that juvenile support staff spend working to find an available location when necessary.

“So far this year, CPD has accumulated over 650 man-hours transporting juveniles, costing the taxpayers thousands of dollars in wages and transportation costs. This does not take into account the hours spent by juvenile support staff who work diligently to find an available location/facility when needed,” the department said in a statement released Friday. “The amount of time spent transporting juveniles to and from facilities outside of our jurisdiction continues to detract from the day-to-day operations of our officers.”

“The information contained in this release is staggering and should shock the conscience of the citizens of Montgomery County. This 3-week period of juvenile crime is evidence of the need for a juvenile detention facility in Montgomery County,” stated District Attorney General Robert J. Nash for the 19th Judicial District. “I encourage parents and family members to supervise these young people. The Criminal Justice System is a poor substitute for parental supervision. Further, the District Attorney’s Office has no other choice but to prosecute juvenile offenders to the fullest extent of the law and, when applicable, to prosecute said juveniles as adults.”

There are plenty of resources and programs available for Clarksville kids this summer. For example, CPD’s Juvenile Engagement Team and Clarksville Parks and Recreation are both hosting events and activities available for youth and teens, according to authorities. You can find more information on the city’s website.

Police also shared a reminder about Clarksville’s ordinance regarding the curfew for minors, which can be found in the following section of the city code:

It shall be unlawful for any minor fifteen (15) years of age and younger to loiter, idle, wander, stroll, or play in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds, or other public grounds, public places or public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots, or other unsupervised places between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on the following day. Furthermore, it shall be unlawful for any minor over the age of fifteen (15) years, but under the age of eighteen (18) years, to loiter, idle, wander, stroll, or play in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds or other public grounds, public places or other public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots, or other unsupervised places between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. It is provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to a minor accompanied by his parent, guardian, or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor, or where the minor is upon an emergency errand or legitimate business directed or authorized by his parent, guardian, or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor, or if the minor is married or is a member of the armed services. (Ord. No. 71-1983-84; Ord. No. 65-1994-95, 3-2-95) Section 10-205 of the Clarksville City Code

CPD also promoted the “Park Smart” concept in Friday’s press release, adding that year-to-date statistics include 234 reports of vehicle burglaries, with 48 firearms being reported as stolen from these vehicles.

According to officials, the majority of the vehicles involved in these burglaries were left unlocked with the keys or key fob still inside them. In some cases, the vehicles were allegedly left running, even though they were unoccupied.

Many of these incidents are deemed crimes of opportunity and reportedly involve minors. In addition, Ring cameras and other video surveillance cameras have recorded individuals “car hopping,” authorities said.

Therefore, community members are urged to “Park Smart” by following the rules listed below because, according to police, vehicle burglary is both avoidable and preventable:

Lock your vehicle.

Secure your valuables, including firearms.

Take your keys or key fob with you.

Don’t leave your vehicle running while unattended.

“The Clarksville Police Department continues to allocate resources and extra patrols in the affected areas and urges the citizens to be vigilant and help continue making Clarksville a great place to work and live,” CPD officials said at the end of Friday’s statement.