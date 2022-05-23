CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt, but several animals had to be rescued from a house fire in Clarksville.

It happened Monday afternoon on Yvonne Drive.

Once on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from several areas of the home.

Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and rescue four pets from the house. Officials say no people were home at the time of the fire.

Authorities are in the process of notifying the residents and the pets are currently in the care of Clarksville police and Montgomery County EMS.