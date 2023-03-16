CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a brief police chase in Montgomery County ended with three people in the hospital and pending criminal charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Montgomery County Patrol Deputy spotted a speeding vehicle on Highway 149. The white truck failed to stop for the deputy, and following a short chase, the suspect vehicle got away from the officer.

The suspect vehicle was later spotted at the intersection of Highway 13 and Budds Creek Road. The truck had crashed and overturned.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officers rendered aid at the scene, but two of the occupants had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, while the third was driven to Tennova Hospital.

While at the scene, deputies reportedly found a pistol outside the crashed truck and a rifle inside the vehicle.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Montgomery County officials say charges are pending and no additional information is available at this time.