CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Needmore Road, near Cabana Drive, Wednesday night.

Clarksville police say a vehicle was traveling north on Needmore Road when it left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

All three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Needmore Road is shut down between Cabana Drive and Crestview Drive as police investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.