CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are displaced after an apartment fire in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the apartment complex in the 400 block of Ringold Road at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

The fire has since been extinguished and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other 23 apartments, according to investigators.

Officials said no injuries were reported, but three people are displaced. The American Red Cross has been called to help the families.