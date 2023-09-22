CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Clarksville earlier this month.

Clarksville police reported 22-year-old Curtis Solberg was taken into custody Thursday afternoon one week after 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday was identified as a suspect.

Curtis Solberg (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) Quantavious Golliday (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

The shooting was reported just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive, leaving several residents stunned as the neighborhood went into lockdown.

The Clarksville Police Department said the 17-year-old boy driving a red Dodge Charger was shot during the incident, but his death wasn’t announced until Tuesday, Sept. 12.

There was also a 17-year-old female passenger in the Charger at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured, according to officials.

Solberg was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.