CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second suspect is in custody in connection with a murder investigation from earlier this year.

Zsayonna Price, 18, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday. She is accused of killing 20-year-old Decarlos Perkins on February 17.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home near Wynwood Drive.

Darius Dwayne Archibald (Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Clarksville police had already arrested 18-year-old Darius Archibald for the homicide earlier this year. At the time, police said they expected more arrests in the case.

Clarksville Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are still possible in the case.