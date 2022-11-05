CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Clarksville homes were without power Saturday morning after experiencing an outage.

The CDE Lightband stated more than 2,400 homes were affected by the outage as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The utility company said they are aware of the outage and crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power restored.

The cause of the outage was not immediately made known. There are currently multiple outages reported and over 2,500 customers affected.

To view the outage map and areas affected, click here.