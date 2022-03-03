CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Clarksville Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville police reported Joshua Harris, of Chapmansboro, was pronounced dead at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

Crash investigators believe a driver in a Ford Transit van was traveling north on 41A and was making a left turn from the continuous left turn lane when the motorcycle struck van on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Harris is believed to have been traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the crash, according to Clarksville police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Burton, 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.