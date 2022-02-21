CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a crash on Ft. Campbell Boulevard that left a driver with critical injuries.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police have shut down the northbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard (41A) and traffic is being diverted to Jack Miller Boulevard. Police are asking the public to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.