CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-vehicle crash in Clarksville shut down part of Warfield Boulevard Monday evening.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road. One passenger had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and the southbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard were closed for about an hour.

Video from the scene courtesy of Dash10Media shows a red four-door pickup truck with front-end damage after appearing to have crashed into a pole. A gray car appears to also have been involved.

The conditions of the passengers involved is unknown at this time, but police said the fatal investigation team was called to the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

As of this writing, one southbound lane of Warfield Boulevard is currently open.