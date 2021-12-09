CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two 18-year-olds have been charged in a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Clarksville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Buckshot Drive and Whitetail Drive — in a residential area just east of Interstate 24 — at around 8:40 p.m.

Robert Holland (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Miracle Bailey (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not yet been released.

The occupants of the vehicle took off running and after a short foot pursuit, Bailey was taken into custody. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted Clarksville police with taking Holland into custody. Deputies recognized the suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting occurred and after a short pursuit, Holland was detained, according to Clarksville police.

Clarksville police reported 18-year-old Robert Jaylen Holland, of Nashville, has been charged with Criminal Homicide and 18-year-old Miracle Bailey, of Clarksville, has been charged with Facilitation of Criminal Homicide.