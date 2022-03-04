CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she prayed with them to buy gift cards.

According to Clarksville police, the 78-year-old victim prayed with the two suspects in a sanctuary at Hillsdale Baptist Church on February 9. The two suspects went to Sam’s Club and use the victim’s credit card to purchase several gift cards.

Police now have arrest warrants for 23-year-old Antonio Marquise Crockett Jr. and 29-year-old Myesha Lasha Doss for theft and identity theft.

Both Crockett and Doss have outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions in Tennessee for similar crimes of theft and identity theft, according to police. Crockett lists a Nashville address and Doss has an address in San Marcos, Texas.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911 or the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Anyone with additional video footage should contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159.