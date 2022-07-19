CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A GPS tracker helped crack the case of stolen trailers in Montgomery County over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a stolen food trailer on Chapel Hill Road.

The alert came through dispatchers by way of the trailer’s owner who had a GPS tracker hidden in the trailer.

Patrol deputies later spotted the trailer behind the property on Chapel Hill Road. It was parked alongside a second stolen trailer and a mobile home.

Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the trailers were in “various stages of disassembly.”

The trailers and the camper were recovered by deputies, but there is no word on if authorities have identified a suspect in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Inman at (931) 648-0611.