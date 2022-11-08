CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. bon Lafayette Road between Orleans and Darlene Drive. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

One of the pedestrians was flown to a Nashville hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the vehicle involved is a white Chrystler 300 with possible front-end damage. The passenger side mirror is also possibly damaged and the windshield may also be damaged. Fatal Accident Crash investigators are processing the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Chrystler 300 Clarksville stock photo (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone in the area with video cameras is asked to review the surveillance footage and call police or 911 if they see the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5336.