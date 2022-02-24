CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a crash in Montgomery County.
It happened just outside of Clarksville on Old Highway 48 Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
Two deaths have been confirmed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. There is no word on any other injuries in this crash.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate route at this time.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.