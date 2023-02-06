CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

The crash happened on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say a motorcycle and one other vehicle were involved.

The motorcyclist was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.

There is currently no word on the extent of either person’s injuries.

The Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are at the scene.

Providence Boulevard is shut down in both directions as police investigate.