CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was airlifted and two others were injured after an overnight shooting at a Waffle House in Clarksville.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Clarksville police received multiple calls about a shooting that occurred at the Waffle House at 1683 Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Once on scene, officers located a man that had been shot twice. He was later airlifted to Nashville for his injuries.

According to Clarksville police, two individuals that were injured during the shooting either drove or were dropped off at Tennova Hospital and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The status of the man that was airlifted is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made but detectives are speaking with several individuals as they continue their investigation.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Two northbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard will remain closed as the Clarksville crime unit works to clear the scene.

Officers stated that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656 or submit a tip here.