CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two house fires were reported early Friday morning in Clarksville and officials believe they are related.

Clarksville firefighters said the first call came in for a fire on Bevard Road at 3:54 a.m., and the second at 4:09 a.m. for a fire on Lafayette Road. Both scenes are being searched.

Officials said it appears no one was home at either residence. No injuries were reported.

Police said Lafayette Road is closed between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane as crews investigate.

No other information was immediately provided.