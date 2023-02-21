CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A serious crash involving two vehicles shut down a portion of Tiny Town Road late Monday night in Clarksville.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive. Crews allegedly had to remove both drivers from their vehicles after the crash.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Both drivers were flown to Nashville hospitals to be treated for their injuries. At least one person was reported to be in critical condition.

Tiny Town Road was remained closed as crews responded to the scene. The road has since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.