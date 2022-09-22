CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the robbery at Rony’s Smoke Shop in the 600 block of North Riverside Drive shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Police said a man jumped over the counter, stabbed the victim multiple times, took some money and ran away from the store. The victim is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police reported the investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 34-year-old David Ray Dillon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as well as 34-year-old Michael Lorenzo Minor on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to authorities, these two Clarksville men — both of whom have a “violent criminal history” — were charged with especially aggravated robbery.

David Ray Dillon. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Michael Lorenzo Minor. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and pending prosecution.

If you have any information or video footage of Saturday’s incident, you are asked to call Detective Jason Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5566.