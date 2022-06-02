CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on May 1 in Clarksville.

Clarksville police say on May 9, 26-year-old Tristen Deschapell was served an arrest warrant for criminal homicide in relation to the shooting death of John Cole.

Deschapell was incarcerated in Carrollton, Georgia on unrelated charges when the warrant was issued. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.

On June 1, 47-year-old Natalie Smull of Clarksville was arrested at her home on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact (criminal homicide). Deschapell, Cole, and Smull all knew each other and Cole’s homicide was not a random act, according to police.

No other information was released.